The times below are GMT/US Eastern time format. I've bolded those that are more likely to be of interest to traders:

0600/0200 ECB policymaker François Villeroy de Galhau speak on France's Radio Classique

0830/0430 European Central Bank Policymaker and Croatia's Central Bank Governor Boris Vujcic gives a lecture about his country's "inflationary and macroeconomic developments after joining the euro" at the Frankfurt School of Finance

0915/0515 Participation by ECB Board member Anneli Tuominen in panel discussion at the 2024 Bundesbank symposium in Frankfurt

0915/0530 Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the Finance Committee of the German Bundestag in Berlin

1130/0730 Keynote speech by ECB Board member Claudia Buch at the 2024 Bundesbank Symposium in Frankfurt

1300/0900 Remarks and Q&A by ECB board member Luis de Guindos at MNI Connect event in London

1400/1000 Closing remarks by ECB board member Anneli Tuominen at the 2024 Annual ECB Banking Supervision Research Conference in Frankfurt