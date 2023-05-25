0900 GMT/05:00 US Eastern time: Presentation of the ECB Annual Report 2022 by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the ECON Committee in Brussels, Belgium

1030 GMT/06:30 US Eastern time: Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel speaks

1330 GMT / 09:30 US Eastern time: ECB member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno attends a Bank of Portugal, Bank of Spain and EIB Conference “Investing and financing resilience and renewal in Europe” in Lisbon

10:45 /1445 US Eastern time: Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at the virtual conference on Investing and financing resilience and renewal in Europe, jointly organized by Bank of Portugal, Bank of Spain and the European Investment Bank

The European Central Bank is on track for further rate hikes at coming meetings. Of this lot above Nagel is the most reliably hawkish.