ECB still sees inflation risks so rate cut talk too early - vice president
It is premature to discuss European Central Bank rate cuts as there are still some risks to the inflation outlook, particularly for underlying prices, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said in a newspaper interview.
**Very much inline with the plethora of ECB speakers we was yesterday**
ECB'S DE GUINDOS IN INTERVIEW WITH FINANCE:
- WE HAVE TO BE PRUDENT AND CAUTIOUS, AS THERE ARE SOME RISKS AROUND THE OUTLOOK FOR INFLATION OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS
- LEADING INDICATORS POINT TO THE GROWTH OUTLOOK BEING SOMEWHAT MORE NEGATIVE THAN WE PREVIOUSLY PROJECTED
- WE ARE NOT THERE YET