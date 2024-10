ECB 'very likely' to reduce interest rates next week, says Villeroy

European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau signaled that the ECB is "very likely" to cut interest rates next week due to weak economic growth.

As head of the French central bank, Villeroy's comments add weight to growing expectations of policy easing, aimed at supporting the eurozone's struggling economy.