Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, and a Governing Council member at the European Central Bank

If we can reach our inflation target with a soft landing rather than a hard one, it’s much better

In my judgement, these risks are now at least symmetric, we always can do more if needed

The risk of doing too much on rates needs to be balanced against the risk of not doing enough

In the risk of doing too much, with a recession and sharp fall of inflation, we would have to rapidly reverse course

'testing until it breaks' is not a sensible way to calibrate monetary policy

Maintaining the current level of interest rates will bring down inflation

Have to monitor current oil price rebound for possible effects on inflation expectations, wages

If markets fully incorporate our strategy, they shouldn’t expect cuts before a sufficiently long time

Villeroy also spoke over the weekend with the same sort of message:

The ECB is walking a fine line, its current forecast is that inflation will hold above 3% next year and sees it below its 2% target only in the final quarter of 2025.