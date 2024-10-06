European Central Bank Governing Council policymaker and French central bank governor François Villeroy de Galhau, in an interview with an Italian newspaper, La Repubblica.

ECB will probably cut interest rates on October 17

economic growth is weak, bringing the risk that inflation will undershoot its 2% target

"In the last two years our main risk was to overshoot our 2% target, now we must also pay attention to the opposite risk, of undershooting our objective due to a weak growth and a restrictive monetary policy for too long."

Villeroy expects the Bank will cut further next year