I guarantee we will do what is needed for inflation to return to around 2% over time

inflation hump should be temporary

French inflation is to gradually diminish within a month

The EURUSD remains in a narrow trading range bug continues to hold the rising 100 hour moving average near 1.1404 currently. It is testing the falling 100 day moving average at 1.14221.

