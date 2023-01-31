Barclays Research discusses its expectations for this week's ECB polcy meeting on Thursday.

"We expect the ECB to hike by 50bp this week, reducing the APP book via zero reinvestments of maturing private securities and scaled down public securities reinvestments," Barclays notes.

"A 50bp hike in March is not a foregone conclusion, in our view. The forward guidance will likely remain hawkish, but still data and meeting dependent," Barclays adds.

