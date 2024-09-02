Preconditions for EDIS are now met, and moving forward will be important

Legislators should resist the temptation to relax banking regulation

Profit levels are relatively high, which provides a good opportunity for banks to invest in strengthening resilience

EDIS is European Deposit Insurance Scheme. It's a proposed EU-level insurance system intended to protect depositors in case a bank fails, similar to how national deposit insurance schemes work but on a pan-European scale.

There is nothing on monetary policy here and this isn't a euro mover.