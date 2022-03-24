ECBs Centeno is on the wires saying:

A recession in the euro zone is not in the ECB scenario

The situation is delicate, it has to be followed very closely.

Needless to say Russia/Ukraine situation puts ECB on the precipice of a recession.

Earlier today

The G7 called on oil and gas producing nations to increase supplies of oil to international markets

German Chancellor Scholz said that there needs to be a constant flow of weapons to Ukraine and that Germany was to start construction of two LNG terminals later this year

Zelensky's Chief of Staff said there was progress in the cease-fire negotiations with Russia and express careful optimism

A Ukrainian presidential advisor said the situation on the frontline is practically frozen. Says in many areas Russian forces do not have the resources for an offensive

France's macron said that no decision has been made on sanctioning Russian oil, gas, and coal

Can there be a solution sooner rather than later? If so, a recession may be avoided. If he continues to go horribly upside down, and if the EU does impose sanctions at last, a recession could definitely be in order.

The EURUSD remains between support below it between the swing area support at 1.0960 to 1.09649 and a cluster of technical tool resistance between 1.1010 and 1.1015.