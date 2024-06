ECB's Centeno

Rates will fall if inflation helps us, which it is doing

'If we look at the monetary policy cycle as it stands today, and what we know today about inflation and the trajectory of interest rates, we can anticipate that this cycle of negative results [for the Banco de Portugal] will continue for at least another two years, there is an expectation from all central banks that a more regular situation will resume in 2026', Centeno said.

Comments via Economstream.