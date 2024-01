ECB's Centeno

Q1 GDP is still looking stagnant

Do not see reasons for concern about wages

Inflation trajectory is good

“We need to avoid that — the goal is 2% and we need to carry a policy trajectory that takes us to 2%,” he said. “We should definitely avoid undershooting inflation.”

These are dovish comments from Centeno in an interview in Davos and they are a strong pushback against what Holzmann said yesterday.