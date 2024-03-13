European Central Bank board member Piero Cipollone is speaking on Wednesday:
- at 1145 GMT, which is 0745 US Eastern time
- he is giving virtual concluding remarks at a conference organised by Osservatori Digital Innovation, Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy
We've heard from a number of ECB policy setters in the past 24 hours:
- ECB's Wunsch says the Bank can cut interest rates before wages inflation falls to 3%
- ICYMI - ECB's Holzmann says a June rate cut is more likely than in April
- European Central Bank's Villeroy says the Bank can cut rates independent of the Fed
All banging the rate cut drum, perhaps as early as April (Villeroy) though mainly later.