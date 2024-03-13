European Central Bank board member Piero Cipollone is speaking on Wednesday:

at 1145 GMT, which is 0745 US Eastern time

he is giving virtual concluding remarks at a conference organised by Osservatori Digital Innovation, Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy

We've heard from a number of ECB policy setters in the past 24 hours:

All banging the rate cut drum, perhaps as early as April (Villeroy) though mainly later.