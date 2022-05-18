  • A gradual withdrawal of stimulus is adequate in the current context
  • Further rate increases could be made in the coming quarters
  • That could reach levels in line with the natural rate of interest if the medium-term inflation outlook remains around our target

That's pretty much in line with the recent remarks surrounding a July rate hike. That is very much a given now but as much as the hawks are talking up a move to positive territory, I still hold my reservations. No doubt that the ECB could really go all out in the battle against  inflation  but the euro area economy is going to go through quite a testing period in the quarters ahead.