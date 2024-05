Inflation to fluctuate for rest of 2024 then fall to 2% in 2025

All in all, we are increasingly confident that we are on the right track to achieve our 2% target relatively soon

de Cos' term ends in June

It's interesting to ponder what will happen after it falls to 2%. The ECB is going to be steadily lowering interest rates but with ongoing sluggish growth in Europe, there's a high likelihood that they will soon be fighting sub-2% inflation again.