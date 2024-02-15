- Bank's projections foresee inflation to continue falling
This is the first mention of 2026 coming into the picture, acting as a sort of safety net. But if we start to see this as being a more frequent rhetoric, that won't induce much confidence.
This is the first mention of 2026 coming into the picture, acting as a sort of safety net. But if we start to see this as being a more frequent rhetoric, that won't induce much confidence.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read