Bank of Spain governor and European Central Bank Governing Council member Pablo Hernández de Cos is participat in a monetary conference organized by the Central Bank of Bolivia today.

Coming up from 1340 GMT, which is 0940 US Eastern time

de Cos, like many of his colleagues at the European Central Bank has all but set in concrete a Juky rate hike from the Bank. he's also hinted that spet is likely but has kept his options open with the 'data dependence' comments more than once.