Inflation risks are leaning towards the upside, especially in the short-term

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding inflation

Policy changes must be progressive and data-driven

In the medium-term, inflation not likely to keep over 2%

Some token remarks there by de Cos. There's not much value added takeaways as this just reaffirms similar sentiment after Lagarde's press conference last week. But at least he's not offering any pushback like what we heard from Kazaks and Knot yesterday.