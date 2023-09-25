Bank of Spain governor and European Central Bank Governing Council member Pablo Hernández de Cos speaking in Madris, crossing the news wires:
- The European Central Bank must avoid both insufficient and excessive tightening.
If rates are kept at 4% long enough, we should reach our 2% goal.
- Governments must roll back their energy support measures - and if new measures on energy are need they should be targeted
- We need
structural reforms to strengthen the supply side
- Fiscal policy for 2024 should tend toward restrictive
