1030 GMT / 0630 US Eastern time: Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos delivers a lecture organized by the Chair and Forum for Economic Debate Germán Bernácer (Germán Bernácer was an early Spanish macroeconomist)

Also, ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB board member Fabio Panetta will be participants in a in Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg.