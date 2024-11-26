We will have new projections in December

But developments point to growth remaining fragile

Geopolitical risks are increasing

Potential changes in US trade policy will only add to the uncertainty

When one imposes tariffs, they have to be prepared for retaliation - which can start a vicious cycle

At the balance, the emphasis on a "fragile" economy and added downside risks to the economic outlook reaffirms another rate cut in December. For now, markets are pricing in roughly ~56% odds of a 25 bps move with the remainder tied to a 50 bps move.