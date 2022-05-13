Doesn't see a recession in the euro area

Inflation to decelerate in 2H 2022, but core inflation to remain high

We will definitely stop bond buying in July

"But if we raise rates, will it lower oil prices?"

That last remark is the brutally honest truth unfortunately. Central banks aren't equipped to really deal with the structural problems causing the surge in inflation pressures and they very well know that for a fact. I still think a July rate hike by the ECB is a given at this point but in de Guindos' case, he can't really pick sides before the decision as he has to follow Lagarde in being somewhat "neutral".