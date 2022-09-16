ECB's de Guindos: Eurozone slowdown not enough to control inflation

Interview with Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, conducted by João Silvestre on 9 September

The euro zone's economic slowdown - or possibly recession - will not be enough to control inflation, and the European Central Bank will have to keep raising interest rates, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told a Portuguese newspaper.

"The slowdown of the economy is not going to 'take care' of inflation on its own,"

"The slowdown of the economy will reduce demand pressures, which will lower inflation,"

"But, simultaneously, we have to act from the monetary policy standpoint to keep inflation expectations anchored and avoid second-round effects."

Add it to the pile of quotes from Central Bankers in which they show a desire/need to weaken the economy in order to lower inflation - Orchestrated Recessions FTW!