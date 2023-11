ECB's de Guindos expects low growth or economic standstill in Q4 in eurozone

European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday the ECB expects an economic contraction or a standstill in the fourth quarter in eurozone.

"We have seen stagnation or negative growth in the third quarter and we expect this to continue in the fourth quarter,"

The eurozone gross domestic product contracted 0.1% in the third quarter from the previous one.