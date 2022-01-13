Inflation won't be as transitory as forecast some months ago

Omicron variant a factor of uncertainty but won't derail recovery

Inflation risk moderately to the upside

But inflation to be below target for 2023, 2024

Inflation will depend on evolution of energy costs

Oil price has recovered

He's trying to appease both sides of the crowd but the bottom line is that while he acknowledges that inflation pressures are more persistent, they are still within the ECB's "control". It's going to be a real test in the months ahead to see how they can keep that resolve.