ECB de Guindos is on the wires saying:
- Inflation will undoubtably fall.
- I am worried about core inflation and services
- Economic slowdown will curb corporate profits.
- Underlying inflation will fall too.
- We have to assess impact of interest rate hikes on finance conditions.
- Next step is to assess impact on aggregate demand
- We have to avoid a preset course.
- There can be more rate hikes, how many will depend on data.
- Rate decision had a very high consensus
- Expect positive GDP growth in Q2 and Q3
- Does not expect a recession
Somewhat non-committal on rates, but still concerned about service/core inflation.