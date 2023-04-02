European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos spoke in Italy over the weekend.

In summary, his comments were, on financial stability:

  • The euro-area banking sector is robust
  • There is ample capital, liquidity in the sector
  • The Bank is closely monitoring current strains in the markets, will respond as is required to ensure both price, and financial, stability

On the economy:

  • headline CPI is likely to fall this year
  • Underlying inflation, though, is likely to stay firm
  • The interplay between higher wage levels, higher profit margins, higher prices may fuel longer-term inflation
Guindos