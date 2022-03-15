European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos

sees no risk of recession in the euro zone

monetary normalisation does not imply an immediate hike

tax breaks are to help offset the rise in energy prices

"No risk" of recession. It would probably be wise to admit there is always some risk, no-one has perfect knowledge of the future. Key takeaway is it is not only no-nothing random dudes on the internet who are infected with unjustified over-confidence, the VP of the European Central Bank is too.