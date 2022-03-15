European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos
- sees no risk of recession in the euro zone
- monetary normalisation does not imply an immediate hike
- tax breaks are to help offset the rise in energy prices
"No risk" of recession. It would probably be wise to admit there is always some risk, no-one has perfect knowledge of the future. Key takeaway is it is not only no-nothing random dudes on the internet who are infected with unjustified over-confidence, the VP of the European Central Bank is too.