Risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside

We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path

If incoming data confirms our baseline, we can expect further rate cuts

But high level of uncertainty calls for prudence in terms of rate-setting

The balance of risks has shifted from concerns about high inflation to concerns about low growth

Severe global trade frictions could increase fragmentation of the world economy

Renewed geopolitical tensions could also affect energy prices

While he wants to make sure that markets know that the ECB can be flexible enough to change its mind, they're not quite going to do so this month at least. A 25 bps rate cut is well locked in by markets and arguably the next one for March as well.