Upcoming inflation projections will show core inflation will also still be high

It is very unlikely we will see negative growth in Q4 2023

This will feed into next month's economic projections set out by the ECB (released once every quarter). If anything else, the inflation outlook reaffirms that the central bank will stick with its current communique as they will raise interest rates again; still a question between 50 bps and 75 bps though.