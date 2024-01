There is good news on inflation recently

Sooner or later, that will be reflected in monetary policy

Optimistic about inflation dynamics, even on core inflation

It's all relative. That is the key takeaway from his remarks above. They are stressing data-dependency now but the timing of any policy pivot will be more of a subjective case. In any case, traders are still pricing in ~98% odds of a rate cut in April so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the next two months.