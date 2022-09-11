Catching up on weekend news.

ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson spoke in an interview on Dutch television on Sunday

  • said more hikes from the ECB to come
  • "it’s very important that the expectations that the people have on how the inflation will develop in the medium to long term will not become deanchored”
  • “It is vital that people and companies or actors in the economy in general maintain their trust that we as the ECB will reach our of target of 2% inflation”
  • “getting the inflation development under control again -- and that is a shared belief within the ECB council, in my opinion.”

On the risks to the economy:

  • “In the end, stable prices are much more important for medium-term, long-term growth, for a good outlook for the euro area”

Only expecting a shallow impact on the economy:

  • “We may need to overcome a dry spell, but for now at least it looks like this dry spell and the decline in economic output will not be severe.”

---

These guys ... views job losses and associated damage to families and the economy as a 'dry spell'. Sheesh.

