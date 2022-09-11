Catching up on weekend news.

ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson spoke in an interview on Dutch television on Sunday

said more hikes from the ECB to come

"it’s very important that the expectations that the people have on how the inflation will develop in the medium to long term will not become deanchored”

“It is vital that people and companies or actors in the economy in general maintain their trust that we as the ECB will reach our of target of 2% inflation”

“getting the inflation development under control again -- and that is a shared belief within the ECB council, in my opinion.”

On the risks to the economy:

“In the end, stable prices are much more important for medium-term, long-term growth, for a good outlook for the euro area”

Only expecting a shallow impact on the economy:

“We may need to overcome a dry spell, but for now at least it looks like this dry spell and the decline in economic output will not be severe.”

---

These guys ... views job losses and associated damage to families and the economy as a 'dry spell'. Sheesh.