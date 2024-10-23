ECBs Escriva does not want to be left out and says:
- Risk to inflation remains balanced.
Yesterday Escriva in a interview to a Spanish newspaper said:
- ECB board member Jose Luis Escriva sees no clear signs of inflation drifting up or down to change the current outlook.
- Inflation is approaching the 2% target, according to September projections.
- Risks include inflation being higher or lower than expected, but no additional fluctuations are currently seen.
- Interest rate decisions for December remain flexible and data-dependent.
- Escriva emphasized that neutral interest rate estimates are uncertain and of limited value for monetary policy.