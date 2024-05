ECB Holzmann

Comments from Austrian ECB official Robert Holzmann via Econostream:

What I see at the moment is that the disinflation process is indeed underway

There will be no automaticity on further moves after June

Each cut that follows will need its own justification

In Sept and in Dec we will have new information and we will have to make a new decision

That sounds like he's ruling out a process of cutting at every meeting but will go where the data says.