ECBs Holzmann via Econostream, says that if the situation remains the same before the December 15 meeting, he would support a 75 BP hike. However, if there is a major HICP reduction, could be swayed back to 50 BPS.

The EURUSD has wandered higher in the NY session but has reversed back lower as the time ticks to the London fixing. The pair is tradin at 1.2040. The price moves below the 200 hour MA earlier today (green line) along with the 38.2% of the move up from the November 10 low (at 1.0272). The 50% of the same move is at 1.02076 and is the next downside target on further weakness.

EURUSD
EURUSD falls below 200 hour MA today