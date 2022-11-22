No sign that core inflation is reducing in the euro area

Expects only a flattening of growth, or a mild recession

Another big rate hike would "give a strong signal about our determination"

But still “open to changing my mind” based on next economic projections

Interest rates would need to rise to the point where they "cause pain"

Well, this is interesting as we are starting to see some differing opinions put out by ECB policymakers. In case you missed it, Lane said that the case for a 75 bps rate hike next month is "no longer there" yesterday here. That could tee up a clash of votes between policymakers in December but in any case, it will definitely mark a less hawkish step than in October at least.