Robert Holzmann is the Governor of Austria's central bank (Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB)) and therefore also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB).

His remarks are crossing news wires. He is talking tough.

ECB rates will be higher in a year

rate moves are data dependent

the European Central Bank underestimated the pace of inflation gains

the Bank could have begun hiking sooner but existing forward guidance limited the Bank's action

the Bank has shown its prepared to go beyond expectations

there is a possibility of stagflation in the eurozone