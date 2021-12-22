ECB's Holzmann (a known hawk): In an extreme scenario, rates could be hiked next year.

~ Yeah, and in an extreme scenario, I won't get boozed up on Christmas day..

Spoiler alert: I'll be drunk, and the ECB won't be hiking rates in 2022

Holzman went on to say:

:: If the ECB said it did not need any more bond purchases, since it expects inflation near or above target in 2023-2024, that would be a strong signal that a rate hike is likely in the next two quarters.



:: The development of inflation in the first year was a surprise. Differing views on the governing council around upside inflation risks.

EUR doesn't care. Last trades 1.1282 vs. the dollar