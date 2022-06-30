Robert Holzmann is the Governor of Austria's central bank (Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB)) and therefore also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB).
Speaking in an interview with Austrian newspaper Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten:
- it will take some time to reach the 2% inflation target
- we do not know how wage negotiations will go
- we will not reach 2% inflation tomorrow or the day after tomorrow but in the foreseeable future
- I would have preferred earlier moves on interest rates but I am just one of 25 people on the Governing Council
Headlines via Reuters