Robert Holzmann is the Governor of Austria's central bank (Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB)) and therefore also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Speaking in an interview with Austrian newspaper Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten:

it will take some time to reach the 2% inflation target

we do not know how wage negotiations will go

we will not reach 2% inflation tomorrow or the day after tomorrow but in the foreseeable future

I would have preferred earlier moves on interest rates but I am just one of 25 people on the Governing Council

Headlines via Reuters