Well, they have to keep up this optimistic front for now as they are still on the path of cutting rates further. The recent inflation numbers in Q4 last year reflected a bumpy path and that could potentially stretch on for a bit more this year.
Well, they have to keep up this optimistic front for now as they are still on the path of cutting rates further. The recent inflation numbers in Q4 last year reflected a bumpy path and that could potentially stretch on for a bit more this year.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers