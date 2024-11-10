Robert Holzmann, Governor of Austria's central bank and a European Central Bank Governing Council member. He tends hawkish.

Holzmann spoke in an interview with the Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

"As things look at the moment, it is possible (that there will be a cut in December). There is nothing at the moment that would argue against that but that does not mean it will automatically happen."

"We do not have the latest forecasts and data. We will receive those in December. We will decide on that basis, yes or no."

The European Central Bank next meet on 12 December. The Bank is in an easing cycle: