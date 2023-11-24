We still have high inflation pressures

There are differing expectations within the ECB in terms of what can yet happen

That is influenced to a point by how high inflation is in each country

My suggestion on PEPP would be to reduce reinvestments step by step starting from March

At least he is trying to be honest in terms of identifying that there are various views within the ECB governing council itself. That being said, policymakers seem content enough to stick to being on the sidelines for now and that isn't going to change until something changes on the inflation trend.