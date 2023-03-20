European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann heads the Austrian National Bank.

He told German business daily Handelsblatt two weeks ago the ECB should raise rates by 50 basis points at each of its next four meetings because inflation was proving stubborn.

On Monday Holzmann was asked in an interview on Austrian national broadcaster ORF TV if he stood by that call given recent turbulence in the banking sector, he said: "I would not rule them out but I would also not say that they will necessarily come either."

ECBs Holzmann ponders the rate hike path

Info via Reuters