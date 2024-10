Cannot predict outcome of December's meeting

Risks to economic growth are skewed to the downside

Services inflation remains high

But disinflation trend is on a stable track

Nothing that hasn't already been said since the policy decision last week. But as things stand, traders have fully priced in a 25 bps rate cut for December with ~118 bps of rate cuts priced until June next year. As a reminder, there will be five meeting decisions between now and then.