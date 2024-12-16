A gradual, step-by-step approach through 25 bps rate reductions is the most prudent strategy

A more aggressive monetary easing would require a dramatic shift in conditions to justify it

Europe's economic malaise is largely structural and demands solutions that extend beyond the remit of monetary policy

It's been a while since they took a jab at lawmakers in having to fix the region's economic woes, so this is a timely reminder. As for his policy remarks, they are consistent with what his peers have been preaching since last week.