December meeting is wide open

Will be in a strong position to ease further if accelerated pace of disinflation continues

Increasingly confident that disinflation path is on solid footing

But still need more evidence, especially on services inflation

Well, unless the economy miraculously bounces back in the final quarter of the year, it will be tough for the ECB to fight the narrative of another rate cut. As things stand, traders have fully priced in a 25 bps move for December.