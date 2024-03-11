Rushing the move is not smart nor beneficial

Upside risks to inflation are "alive and kicking"

Need more hard evidence on inflation outlook

Only in June will we reach the confidence threshold on that

But discussions on easing should ready start, will use the weeks ahead for that

This just reaffirms the current market expectations. If all goes according to plan, the ECB should communicate its intention to pivot in April. That will be followed up by the first rate cut in June. The odds of an April move are a measly ~13% with June fully priced in at the moment.