Inflation easing is good news but not reason enough to slow pace of rate hikes

Core inflation trend is most important for me

Not certain how high rates should go or how long they should stay there

Technically, his argument is valid if you go by the latest inflation report here. Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Stournaras is out saying that "rate hikes should be more gradual". That possibly indicates a slight divide behind the scenes between the governing council on their next policy steps but we'll see.