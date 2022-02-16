  • ECB bond buying could end in Q3
  • March meeting unlikely to offer policy blueprint
  • High inflation is shifting gravity in ECB policy debate
  • ECB must not 'rock the boat' by tightening too quickly

There's a couple of things in his remarks that are worth taking note of. The first being that he says that the ECB may not go offer too much details on what may come next in March, adding that money market bets are somewhat too "harsh" at the moment. That's a bit of a red flag for the euro and to punters who have bet on the ECB tightening by June.

That said, he does say that a rate hike may yet materialise this year and that    inflation  data is shifting the gravity in the ECB debate on the matter. That could see more support behind policy tightening in the months ahead.