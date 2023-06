Sees rate hikes going past July as inflation remains too high

Softness of the economy is unlikely to deal with inflation

There are still strong risks of persistence in inflation

Don't think that in July we'll be comfortable enough to say "we're done"

Until we get to the July decision in itself, don't expect ECB policymakers to relent on the hawkish rhetoric. But the recent economic figures for June does warrant some consideration, especially if the trend continues into the summer.